Brogan Ptacin Sells 5,500 Shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) insider Brogan Ptacin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $109,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $738.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Byline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors and to consumers in the branch areas.

