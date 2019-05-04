British Land (BLND) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of British Land to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a sector performer rating and a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 632.50 ($8.26).

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 595.20 ($7.78) on Wednesday. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 703 ($9.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 28.75.

In other British Land news, insider Chris Grigg sold 4,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.89), for a total value of £30,067.12 ($39,288.02). Also, insider William Jackson acquired 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, with a total value of £13,836.90 ($18,080.36). Insiders purchased 2,385 shares of company stock worth $1,428,519 in the last 90 days.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

