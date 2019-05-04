Brinker International (EAT) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Brinker International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.69.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.11.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $839.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Lousignont acquired 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,948. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

