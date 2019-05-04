Brinker Capital Inc. Has $525,000 Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 603,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,785,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESS opened at $284.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $226.22 and a 12-month high of $294.61.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $356.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

In other news, CFO Angela L. Kleiman sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $341,000.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.06, for a total transaction of $1,035,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,753 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $268.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.57.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

