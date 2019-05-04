Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) – Northcoast Research cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BGG. ValuEngine downgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price target on Briggs & Stratton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Briggs & Stratton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:BGG opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $513.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.89. Briggs & Stratton has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.35 million. Briggs & Stratton had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

