Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,440 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,314,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,208,783 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,945,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150,741 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,058,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,790,000 after purchasing an additional 214,584 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 338.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,027,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,977 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,134,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,125,000 after purchasing an additional 202,853 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $56.23.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

