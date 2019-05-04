Bray Capital Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $62.73 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

