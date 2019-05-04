BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Receives $21.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

BPMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st.

In other news, insider Craig Coburn bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 101,997 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $2,025,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,689,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,754,000 after buying an additional 28,218 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,341,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,001,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMP opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 114.27% and a return on equity of 27.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.43%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

