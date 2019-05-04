Boohoo Group (BOO) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Citigroup

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price target increased by Citigroup from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boohoo Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 243.89 ($3.19).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 243 ($3.18) on Tuesday. Boohoo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 146.40 ($1.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 249.20 ($3.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Peter Wodehouse Williams bought 14,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £24,977.92 ($32,638.08).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

