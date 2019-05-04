Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.48 to C$3.76 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$2.90 to C$3.80 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.67.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.29. 9,670,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -176.15. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$1.96 and a 12-month high of C$4.16.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.