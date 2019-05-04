BNP Paribas Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (RANJY)

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RANJY. ValuEngine downgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

Get RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR alerts:

Shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.044 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.40%.

About RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.