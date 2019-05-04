BNP Paribas (BNP) PT Set at €57.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.40 ($64.42) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €52.52 ($61.06).

BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a one year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

