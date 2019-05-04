BMO Capital Markets Trims First Quantum Minerals (FM) Target Price to C$16.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FM. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$17.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.77.

TSE FM opened at C$13.30 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.45 and a 1-year high of C$23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion and a PE ratio of 20.78.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.30999989537885 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 1.21%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

