BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “C$12.00” Price Target for ARC Resources (ARX)

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) has been assigned a C$12.00 price objective by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ARX. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.06.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

TSE ARX opened at C$8.12 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.38 and a 52 week high of C$15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$554.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$436.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 0.419999980533025 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.