BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “$4.00” Price Target for Coeur Mining (CDE)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) has been given a $4.00 target price by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Noble Financial set a $7.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.65 million, a PE ratio of -339.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.37 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $826,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 1,284.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,234,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 1,145,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Coeur Mining by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 161,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

