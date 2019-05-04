BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,747 Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (HMNF)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in HMN Financial were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of HMN Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 135,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMN Financial stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. HMN Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.17.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

