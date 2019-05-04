Bitvolt 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (VOLT)

Bitvolt (CURRENCY:VOLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Bitvolt has a total market capitalization of $3,517.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitvolt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitvolt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitvolt has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitvolt Coin Profile

Bitvolt (VOLT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2017. Bitvolt’s total supply is 61,608,156 coins and its circulating supply is 16,588,056 coins. The official website for Bitvolt is bitvolt.co

Buying and Selling Bitvolt

Bitvolt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitvolt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitvolt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitvolt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

