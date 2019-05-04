Bitcurrency (BTCR) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Bitcurrency (CURRENCY:BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Bitcurrency has a total market capitalization of $214,313.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitcurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcurrency has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcurrency coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00001041 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcurrency Profile

Bitcurrency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2014. Bitcurrency’s total supply is 169,598,616 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcurrency is /r/BitCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcurrency’s official Twitter account is @bitcurrencyteam

Buying and Selling Bitcurrency

Bitcurrency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

