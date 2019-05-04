Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00002237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $71,064.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00015877 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000051 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.