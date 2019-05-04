BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BLFS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut BioLife Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

BLFS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.46. 58,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,275. The stock has a market cap of $325.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.71 and a beta of 1.54. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.54%. As a group, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,958.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 22,053 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $377,326.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,858.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

