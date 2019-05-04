BidaskClub Upgrades Mantech International (MANT) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MANT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. Mantech International has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Mantech International’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

In related news, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 3,670 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $197,592.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,554,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

