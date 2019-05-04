BidaskClub Downgrades Seattle Genetics (SGEN) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Seattle Genetics to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Seattle Genetics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.45.

SGEN stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 2.22. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $195.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.79 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,313,045.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,944 shares of company stock worth $6,945,020 over the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 112.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 424.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

