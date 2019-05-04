BidaskClub Downgrades Ring Energy (REI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Ring Energy (NASDAQ:REI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Ring Energy stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. 606,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,079. Ring Energy has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $17.35.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy (NASDAQ:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

Ring Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.