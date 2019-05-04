Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Standard Chartered (STAN)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

STAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to an add rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 489 ($6.39) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 708.50 ($9.26).

LON STAN traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 710.40 ($9.28). The company had a trading volume of 7,147,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 787.30 ($10.29).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is 1.30%.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

