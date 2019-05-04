Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $764,000 Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 22.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 70,825 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 74.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 50,384 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,544 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 31.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.64 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.96.

NYSE BUD opened at $88.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $106.86.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Anheuser Busch Inbev’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.91. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

