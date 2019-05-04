Beiersdorf (BEI) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.90 ($108.03).

BEI stock opened at €98.48 ($114.51) on Tuesday. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a one year high of €103.25 ($120.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion and a PE ratio of 30.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

