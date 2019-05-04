Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Receives $40.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 5,609,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $186,861,205.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

BECN stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

