Baytex Energy (BTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE BTE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,069,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 2.63. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

BTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Macquarie lowered Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.09.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

