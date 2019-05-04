Base Resources’ (BSE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BSE. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Base Resources from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 29 ($0.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Base Resources from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 23 ($0.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Base Resources from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of Base Resources stock opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 17.84 ($0.23). The company has a market capitalization of $162.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

