Barrington Research Comments on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q3 2019 Earnings (WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

WWD opened at $112.34 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.35. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $758.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 437.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 774.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,839,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at $21,081,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $1,256,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,710 shares of company stock worth $28,167,981 over the last three months. 4.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.88%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

