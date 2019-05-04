Barclays Upgrades Noble Energy (NBL) to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $33.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Noble Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens set a $35.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital set a $39.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $34.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Noble Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Noble Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

In other Noble Energy news, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 16,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $379,149.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $212,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,144,841 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,451,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 1,843.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,948,365 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after buying an additional 2,796,692 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,883,465 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $72,854,000 after buying an additional 2,700,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 714.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,844,076 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 2,494,948 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

