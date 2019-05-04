BankUnited (BKU) versus Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Critical Comparison

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. BankUnited pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

97.8% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of BankUnited shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BankUnited has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 19.06% 10.20% 0.98% Citizens Community Bancorp 6.87% 5.88% 0.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BankUnited and Citizens Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.58 billion 2.28 $324.87 million $2.36 15.50 Citizens Community Bancorp $46.27 million 2.79 $4.28 million $0.68 17.29

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. BankUnited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BankUnited and Citizens Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 1 5 2 0 2.13 Citizens Community Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

BankUnited presently has a consensus price target of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.90%. Citizens Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than BankUnited.

Summary

BankUnited beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and residential mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as purchases performing residential loans. The company also offers ATMs, integrated online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 85 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin and Minnesota. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, agricultural real estate and non-real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit facilities. In addition, it provides a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, bonds and other obligations issued by states and their political subdivisions, and mortgage-backed securities. Further, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of September 30, 2018, it operated through a network of 21 full-service branches. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

