Bank of SC (BKSC) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bank of SC earned a media sentiment score of -1.12 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the bank an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of BKSC opened at $20.01 on Friday. Bank of SC has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $107.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of -0.01.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Bank of SC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other Bank of SC news, President Fleetwood S. Hassell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,134.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $191,264 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of SC

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

