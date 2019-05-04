Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNS. CIBC cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Desjardins reissued an average rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of BNS opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $63.27. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.663 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 456.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 47.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

