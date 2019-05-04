Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 5,874 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,963.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 183,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 73,154 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $36.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $38.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 5,874 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-buys-5874-shares-of-spdr-portfolio-emerging-markets-etf-spem.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.