Bank of Montreal Can Sells 91,389 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 91,389 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $22,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,772,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,785 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,302 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,111,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,497,000 after acquiring an additional 89,650 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,961,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,389,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,620,000 after acquiring an additional 360,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of SHLX opened at $20.09 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 411.89% and a net margin of 88.45%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Shawn J. Carsten acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $90,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/bank-of-montreal-can-sells-91389-shares-of-shell-midstream-partners-lp-shlx.html.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.