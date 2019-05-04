Bank of Montreal Can Has $25.92 Million Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $25,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $67.35.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $249.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.23 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22,432.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

