Banco Santander (SAN) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander from an a- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Santander from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Banco Santander by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 118,161 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Banco Santander by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 239,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 37,347 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banco Santander by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,298,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,493,000 after buying an additional 7,574,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,446,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 409,671 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

