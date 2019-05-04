Ballast Inc. Has $5.14 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Ballast Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $158.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $158.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

