Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental Buys 7,012 Shares

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 7,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,145.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 7,013 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $15,218.21.

On Friday, April 26th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 12,488 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,849.20.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,600 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $7,272.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,244 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $12,862.64.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,574 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608.18.

On Monday, April 15th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,574 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $13,279.48.

On Friday, April 12th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 16,192 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,488.96.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 8,096 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $16,353.92.

On Monday, April 8th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 8,097 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $16,679.82.

On Friday, April 5th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 15,425 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,078.75.

Shares of BTN opened at $2.42 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

