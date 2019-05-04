Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental Buys 7,012 Shares

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 7,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,145.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 29th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 7,013 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $15,218.21.
- On Friday, April 26th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 12,488 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,849.20.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,600 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $7,272.00.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,244 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $12,862.64.
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,574 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608.18.
- On Monday, April 15th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,574 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $13,279.48.
- On Friday, April 12th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 16,192 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,488.96.
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 8,096 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $16,353.92.
- On Monday, April 8th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 8,097 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $16,679.82.
- On Friday, April 5th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 15,425 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,078.75.
Shares of BTN opened at $2.42 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.55.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.
