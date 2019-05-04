Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) & Sandston (SDON) Financial Analysis

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Sandston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 26.82% 6.87% 3.98% Sandston N/A N/A -9,449.89%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Sandston does not pay a dividend. Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays out 113.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.2% of Sandston shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Sandston, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sandston 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.30%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Sandston.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Sandston’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $99.29 million 10.47 $26.65 million $1.45 13.92 Sandston N/A N/A -$20,000.00 N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Sandston.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Sandston on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Sandston

Sandston Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and/or invest in and operate strategically positioned companies in multiple industry groups. Previously, it was involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of environmentally ruggedized computers and computer displays; design, development, and marketing of software for use in factory automation and control, and in test and measurement environments; and provision of application engineering support to customers of its own and third parties' products. The company was formerly known as Nematron Corporation and changed its name to Sandston Corporation in April 2004. Sandston Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Traverse City, Michigan. Sandston Corporation is a subsidiary of Dorman Industries, LLC.

