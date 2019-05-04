Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires New Position in Zuora Inc (ZUO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,076,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,320,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,553,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 1,944.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,328,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,110,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100,818 shares during the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 19,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $373,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 364,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $7,305,141.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 971,156 shares of company stock worth $19,891,269 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $22.24 on Friday. Zuora Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Zuora had a negative net margin of 32.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.98%. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

