AXA (CS) Given a €28.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €28.20 ($32.79) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. HSBC set a €29.70 ($34.53) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.21 ($30.47).

AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

