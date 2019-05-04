Avangrid Inc (AGR) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,531,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,135,000 after acquiring an additional 65,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth $1,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 177,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie lowered Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Avangrid Inc has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Avangrid Inc (AGR) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/avangrid-inc-agr-shares-bought-by-bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa.html.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.