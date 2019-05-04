AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 477,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 135,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 12,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $347,407.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,439.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,907. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.78. AtriCure Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.62 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that AtriCure Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRC. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

