Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to post sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.34 billion. Atmos Energy reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $877.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.71 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

NYSE ATO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.94. 459,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.25. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $104.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 9,596.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,233,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,525,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,891 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $79,554,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 10,247.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 752,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 745,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

