ASV (ASV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $27.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.49 million. ASV had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%.

ASV stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. ASV has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ASV during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in ASV by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASV by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in ASV by 27.7% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 146,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in ASV by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ASV in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

ASV Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

