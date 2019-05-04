Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 112.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.12). Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 613.02%. The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

