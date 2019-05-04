Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.56.

ASND opened at $120.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 0.94. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $131.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 1,275.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. venBio Select Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 1,980,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,203,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,333,000 after acquiring an additional 50,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

