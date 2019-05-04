Arrow Financial (AROW) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AROW opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $40.15.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Richard J. Dmd Reisman sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $25,054.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 43,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the first quarter worth $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

